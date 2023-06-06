CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 136,883 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 3,601,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563,354. The company has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

