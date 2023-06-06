China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (CIADY) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on July 6th

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.527 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $52.61.
