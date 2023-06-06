Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 2,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

