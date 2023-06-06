Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,678 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Selective Insurance Group worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $98.92. 131,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,286. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

