ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

