Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

