C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14,200.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £142 ($176.53) and last traded at £141.20 ($175.53), with a volume of 1070568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £141 ($175.29).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
C&C Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,126.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 820.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128,181.82, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.
C&C Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at C&C Group
In related news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($32,819.49). In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,764.30). Also, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($32,819.49). Insiders have purchased 25,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,614 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
