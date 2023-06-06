Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $506.25 million and $9.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,767,813,423 coins and its circulating supply is 11,083,414,642 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,766,390,786 with 11,082,074,744 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04229259 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,437,402.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

