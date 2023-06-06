CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $34,961.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,670.19 or 1.00070906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.77464547 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50,923.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

