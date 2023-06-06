CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of CarMax worth $121,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

