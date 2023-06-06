Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,144 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.80% of Everi worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everi by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,728 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in Everi by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 154,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EVRI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 482,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

