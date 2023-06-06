Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 37,737 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners accounts for 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.98% of Viper Energy Partners worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,479. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

