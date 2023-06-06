Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 11,903 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $78,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

NYSE:LAD traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

