Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $94.42 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,458 shares during the period. First Merchants makes up about 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 3.86% of First Merchants worth $94,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 911,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 182,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRME. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

