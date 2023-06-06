Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $39.37 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 3.69% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 74,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,360. The firm has a market cap of $699.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.