Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $104.39 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up approximately 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.95% of DT Midstream worth $104,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,543. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

