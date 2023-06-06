Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

