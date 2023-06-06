Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $87.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of CP opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

