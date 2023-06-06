Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 111,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 603,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $766.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.