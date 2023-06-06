Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 111,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 603,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

