Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 79,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 102,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,777 over the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

BY stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,730. The company has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also

