Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.55.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

