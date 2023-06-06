BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.06-$9.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.