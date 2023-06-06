BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.88.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRP by 1,429.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

