Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,991. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

