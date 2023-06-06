Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 279,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 255,114 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 738,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,071. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

