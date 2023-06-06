Brooklyn FI LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,044. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

