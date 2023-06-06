Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Recommended Stories

