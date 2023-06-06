Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
