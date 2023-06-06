Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $88.25

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

NYSE:SQM opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

