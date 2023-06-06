Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $14.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,376 shares of company stock worth $199,519 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

