Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $14.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,376 shares of company stock worth $199,519 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

