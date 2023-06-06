Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $890.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $802.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $334.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.27 and its 200 day moving average is $608.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.