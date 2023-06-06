Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.84 on Tuesday, hitting $782.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.19. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

