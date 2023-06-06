Brian Chesky Sells 30,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,321,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,299. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.