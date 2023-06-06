Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

