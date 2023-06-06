BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.95. 2,814,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 154,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

