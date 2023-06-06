Bokf Na Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,380. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.