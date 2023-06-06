Bokf Na Sells 1,965 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,486. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

