Bokf Na Sells 183 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.98. 96,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.01 and its 200 day moving average is $450.94. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $485.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

