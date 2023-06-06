Bokf Na Purchases 29,784 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 1,437,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,509. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

