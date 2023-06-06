Bokf Na Has $13.69 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.