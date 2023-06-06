Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. 369,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,673. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

