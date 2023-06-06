Bokf Na Buys 1,458 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.30. 168,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

