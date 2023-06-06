BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 26th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

