BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 26th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
