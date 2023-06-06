BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Lowered by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BlackLine worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 406,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.