Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

BKH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

