Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $33,662.09 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00022269 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

