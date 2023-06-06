Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $101.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.88 or 0.00415455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00114940 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024088 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,412,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
