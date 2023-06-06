BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 939 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of CNB Financial worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,863 shares of company stock valued at $148,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 30,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $385.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

