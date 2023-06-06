BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,871 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of Community West Bancshares worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,528 shares of company stock worth $126,581. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

