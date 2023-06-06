BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 3,601 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 21,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.32.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

